Child seriously injured, three others hurt in crash near Graceland

Memphis Police said they responded to the crash on Winchester Road and Graves Road around 2:30 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was rushed to the hospital, and three others face less serious injuries after a crash near Graceland Thursday, Memphis Police said.

Memphis Police said at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at Winchester Road and Graves Road.

A girl was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition. Two others were taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition. Another person was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.