x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Child seriously injured, three others hurt in crash near Graceland

Memphis Police said they responded to the crash on Winchester Road and Graves Road around 2:30 p.m.
Credit: MARIOMONTE - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was rushed to the hospital, and three others face less serious injuries after a crash near Graceland Thursday, Memphis Police said.

Memphis Police said at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at Winchester Road and Graves Road. 

A girl was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition. Two others were taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition. Another person was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition. 

Avoid the area if you can.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Shelby County Sheriff provides an update on 201 Poplar after recent inmate deaths

Before You Leave, Check This Out