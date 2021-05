If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to call 901-528-CASH.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are investigating after a boy was shot and killed near a Frayser grocery store Saturday evening.

Officers say the shooting happened near the Super Lo in the 3300 block of N. Watkins.

Investigators say the boy was inside of a car when the shooting occurred.

Medics transported the victim to Le Bonheur's Children Hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.