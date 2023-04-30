Child struck by vehicle dies in hospital, police say

A child who was struck by a vehicle and dropped off at a Firehouse has died at Le Bonheur, according to MPD.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child who was struck by a vehicle and dropped off at a Firehouse has died at Le Bonheur, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Officers said they were told shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday that the child had been dropped off at Firehouse 37. The child was in critical condition at Le Bonheur before passing, according to MPD.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

At 5:17 pm, officers were advised that a juvenile who was struck by a vehicle had been dropped off at Firehouse 37. The juvenile was then transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition, where he was pronounced deceased. This is an ongoing investigation.

This news breaks during a day where Memphis police also responded to a hit and run crash on Union Avenue.

Officers were told that a black truck — possibly a Ford F-150 — was traveling Eastbound on Union before it hit the pedestrian without attempting to help them, according to MPD.

This truck would potentially have some damage on the front end, according to MPD.

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to incidents like these to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

Last year, a report listed Memphis as the third highest number of pedestrian deaths per capita.

The City, in response, is launching safety and awareness campaigns as well as replacing all of its streetlights with brighter LED bulbs in efforts to prioritize safety and visibility.

Additionally, a $600,000 grant is said to be dedicated toward studying how to better pinpoint which areas in Memphis need the most immediate help in order to make walking safer.