MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said two children and an adult were injured after a crash involving a school bus Tuesday morning.

Investigators said the crash involved three vehicles – one of them a school bus – Tuesday morning in the area of Levi Road and Horn Lake Road in southwest Memphis.

Police said two children and an adult were taken to the hospital, all with non-critical injuries.