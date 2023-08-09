2 children critically injured in school bus crash near Memphis Airport

Memphis Police said the crash happened at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two children were rushed to the hospital in critical condition Wednesday morning after a school bus was involved in a crash near Memphis International Airport, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said their officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at 7 a.m. Wednesday at Shelby Drive and Tchulahoma Road. Two children were taken to the hospital in critical condition, one to Regional One Hospital and the other to LeBonheur Children's Hospital.

It's unclear whether either of the children were on the bus.

A teen who said he was on the bus at the time of the crash told ABC24 the bus was carrying students from Oakhaven Middle School and Oakhaven High School

We've reached out to Memphis-Shelby County Schools for a statement.