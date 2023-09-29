9 and 12-year-old missing from North Memphis, MPD says

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.

Two children are missing from the North Memphis area, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Darius Jones, 9, and Nakyla Shelton, 14, have reportedly been missing from 1700 Ontario Avenue since Sept. 28, 2023. They were last seen in the 900 block of Alaska Street, according to MPD.

MPD said the brother and sister were walking home from a friend's place and haven't returned home.

Jones is 4'6" tall and 70 lbs., and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue khaki pants, and white Air Force 1s.

Shelton is 5'4" tall and 160 lbs., and was last seen wearing a white sweater and black pants. She has a pink ponytail, according to MPD.

