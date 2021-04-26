Children who died from abuse or neglect in Memphis remembered

“We want people to reach out when they need help. Right now, they can call 211,” urged Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Community leaders gathered Monday outside of Memphis City Hall to remember the children who died from abuse or neglect in the last year.

Eight children between the ages from 6-months to 9-years-old were remembered. Authorities say that a parent or caregiver is reportedly responsible for each child's death. Leaders say there is help available for anyone looking for an outlet for their anger or frustrations.

“We want people to reach out when they need help. Right now, they can call 211. If you are having trouble in life and you can't handle children and need counseling, call 211. If you feel an urge to join a gang to make money, call 211. We can hook you up with free educational opportunities, free job training opportunities,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

Doves were released for the children in honor of child abuse prevention month. The children's memorial flag will fly for the remainder of the month at the civic center plaza outside city hall.