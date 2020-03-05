Chocolatier Phillip Ashley hosts virtual wine and chocolate tastings every Friday

Every Friday, Chef Phillip Ashley Rix hosts a themed live chocolate and wine tasting via Zoom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We've been spending a lot of time in the house and although there haven't been many options for those dating or couples at home, a local chocolatier is offering virtual themed tastings.

Every Friday, Chef Phillip Ashley Rix hosts live chocolate and wine tasting via Zoom.

Last Friday was Kentucky Derby Night. 60 people toasted it up with bourbon barrel aged red wine and bourbon chocolates delivered by Phillip Ashley himself or you can get them mailed directly to your home.

"People jump on, we have a little tasting kit if you're by yourself or a tasting kit if it's a couple...so if it's a couple we send them two 6 piece boxes versus one because we don't want any fighting after the fact," said Phillip Ashley Rix, owner of Phillip Ashley Chocolates.

Next Friday, May 8, they are celebrating women and mothers in honor of Mother's Day. Rix has curated a special, "I Am Woman" package for those mothers.