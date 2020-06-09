Chris Hope Foundation hosts ribbon cutting for home offered to St. Jude families

The foundation built the home to help families who are away from home.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Families travelling to Memphis to receive their child’s treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital now have a new place to call home.

The Chris Hope Foundation hosted a ribbon cutting Saturday at the newly renovated home just north of the Crosstown Concourse.

The foundation built the home to help families who are away from home.