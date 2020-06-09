Chris Hope Foundation hosts ribbon cutting for home offered to St. Jude families

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Families travelling to Memphis to receive their child’s treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital now have a new place to call home.
The Chris Hope Foundation hosted a ribbon cutting Saturday at the newly renovated home just north of the Crosstown Concourse.
The foundation built the home to help families who are away from home.
Organizers say the house will keep families together under one roof and allows families that wouldn’t qualify for housing assistance the hospitals.