Christian Brothers University to require COVID vaccinations for all on-campus students, faculty and staff

Exemption requests for medical reasons or religious beliefs must be submitted by July 6

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christian Brothers University announced all on-campus students, faculty and staff will be required to have received the COVID-19 vaccine for the fall semester.

CBU says, as preparations are being made for the 2021-22 academic year, this decision was made to ensure a safe, vibrant, and engaged on-campus learning, working, and living experience this fall.

This requirement applies to all students living on campus, attending classes on campus, student athletes, faculty teaching classes on campus and staff working on campus, unless an exemption is approved, such as medical reasons or religious beliefs.

Requests for exemption must be submitted with documentation by July 6.