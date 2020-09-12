Mid-South family's Christmas display competes in national competition

Drive-though course featuring 750,000 lights will be show on The Great American Light Fight.

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A Brownsville, Tenn. family is getting national recognition for their years of hard work spreading Christmas cheer.

The Markowski family has delighted families in Brownsville for years. Their massive display is the anchor of the city's Holiday Trail of Lights.

David Markowski says his love of Christmas lights started as a child, but he's taken that love to a whole new level at his home in Brownsville. The current display fills five acres of property with more than 750,000 lights.

Now the entire country will get to see the unique display at the Markowski home. David worked for six years sending entries and doing interviews trying to reach his goal of appearing on ABC's The Great Christmas Light Fight. They'll make their appearance on the season premiere Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 7:00 p.m. on Local 24 Memphis.

From Thanksgiving until the new year, people are welcome to drive through the route full of custom light displays. The Markowskis do not charge anyone to see the show, which includes Christmas music as well as special visit from Santa and the Grinch. The family does accept donations. That money is used to pay the huge utility bills. Anything left over goes toward funding new displays.

Every year the Markowskis add to their huge assortment of displays. Local children enter drawings of their ideas and the Markowskis pick four winners. Those drawings are then turned into light displays that are added to the route.

The whole family is involved in the set up which usually starts in late August and takes about three months. Lory Markwoski helps with light installation when David needs a hand. Their son Dylan helps with the taller displays as well as decorating the family's roof. Daughter Lauren helps come up with new ideas for displays.

The family says they frequently hear compliments from people in the Brownsville area about how all their effort really creates a special Christmas moments for so many families.