8-year-old Santa gears up for free Christmas giveaway

Carl's mom Shauna Jones says all he asks for in return are smiles. So he and his mom created a way to give smiles back to the City of Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People all over the city are sharing a lot of kindness and giving families who need just a little bit more some relief.

One of those people is 8-year-old Carl Grandberry who has a heart of giving.

This year, with the help of his mom, Carl decided to give to others by having a Christmas giveaway.

“When I give to them, I hope they have a smile on their face,” Grandberry said.

“Making a child or anyone smile is something he loves to do,” Jones said.

With the help of family, friends, and community partners they’re giving away more than toys.

“Parents you don’t have to spend money I got you,” Grandberry said.

On Saturday, Dec.17, families can meet them at Morris Park on Poplar Ave. at 12:30 p.m. Boys and girls of all ages will be given an assortment of toys, board games, skateboards, and scooters.

“You might not get what you want, but you will get something good and great,” Grandberry said.

He and his mom will also be giving out candy, gift cards, and hot meals to the homeless.

“It’s heartwarming to know an 8-year-old wants to do this,” Jones said.

The 8-year-old Santa hopes hundreds of kids wake up with a new gift under the Christmas tree this year.