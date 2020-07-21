Church Health's Giving Day helps provide medical care for the uninsured, underserved

It's Church Health's annual Giving Day and they need the public's health to continue to provide people without insurance much needed healthcare.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — PRESS RELEASE --

Church Health’s third annual Giving Day will take place Tuesday, July 21 from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Church Health Giving Day 2020 has expanded to include 24-hour peer-to-peer fundraising campaign, a Crafts for Care virtual craft and art show and virtual gatherings to grow the Church Health Champions giving program. Donations will be matched dollar for dollar up to $250,000 by an anonymous donor.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, more than 100,000 people across Shelby County have lost their jobs and subsequently, have lost their employer-based health insurance. Church Health asks donors to consider making monthly, recurring donations as “Champions," to help uninsured people when they’re sick, hurt and suffering.

“The surge in clinic appointments, patient calls and COVID-19 testing all demonstrate the crucial role Church Health plays in providing health care, especially during a public health crisis,” explains Jenny Koltnow, Director, Communications and Development, Church Health. “Chronic disease, sinus infections, cancer and broken bones don’t go away during a pandemic. Our patients need Champions.”

This July, Church Health aims to engage 100 new Champions who give each month to make sure Church Health can adapt meet the growing need for medical, dental, behavioral health, physical rehabilitation and eye care services and support.

Due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, Giving Day events, including Crafts for Care, will be held virtually.

Crafts for Care is a virtual craft fair that will feature up dozens of local artists, makers and entrepreneurs who will feature art, homeware, jewelry and more. The event will take place July 17-24, 2020. On July 17, 18 and 20, customers will be able to interact with vendors via Zoom video chat. Information on each vendor and Artist Conversations via Zoom may be found at churchhealth.org/craftsforcare.

Additional Church Health Giving Day is available at churchhealth.org/givingday2020.

Donations may be made at ChurchHealth.org/Donate.

About Church Health: