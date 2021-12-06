City Alert issued for parents that were heading to Baptist East Hospital Monday morning

Mark and Tina Brown were last seen in a burgundy 2011 Chevy Tahoe with AR Tag 358-903 heading to Baptist East Hospital.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch Alert for Mark and Tina that were last seen in a burgundy 2011 Chevy Tahoe with AR Tag 358-903 heading to Baptist East Hospital.

The couple was tailing their daughter when they made a wrong turn and neither one was traveling with a cell phone.

Mark Brown is 62-years old, 5 foot 5 inches tall, and weighs 115 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans who suffers from a medical condition.

Tina Brown is 63-years old, 5 feet tall, and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red flannel shirt with Christmas Pants. She was scheduled for surgery today.