City and Faith Leaders say get informed to learn if the COVID-19 vaccine is safe for you

The vaccine offering optimism, depending on what we do with it.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just because COVID-19 vaccines will soon be available for Americans doesn't mean everybody will be lining up to get it.

Polls show the Black community among the most skeptical about getting the vaccine.

Memphis City and faith leaders are urging all of us to start preparing for when the general public can get the shot.

Memphis City Council Chair, Patrice Robinson and Dr. Rev. Keith Norman of First Baptist Broad and Baptist Memorial Healthcare are both part of the Memphis - Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force.

"Continue to mask up and wash your hands and continue to stay at least 6 feet away from other people. We can do this. We can lick this virus. We are better together," said Robinson.

Both know the COVID vaccine is a tough sell to many in the Black community.

Past misuses of medicine causing harm during the Tuskeegee Experiment is mostly to blame.

Robinson and Norman say that's behind us now with plenty of valid information to determine if the vaccine is personally right for you.

"I've been an advocate for helping to make sure Pfizer and Moderna information is available to the public so that we can see the number of African Americans whom have been tested in these populations. As well as the outcomes," said Norman.

Medicines affect us all differently.

While the vaccine won't be available to the masses for sometime, Norman says start planning by talking to your doctor about drug interactions and pre-existing conditions as they relate to the vaccine.

Norman says in the meantime, if healthcare workers aren't vaccinated none of this could matter.

"If your hospitals systems are overwhelmed it doesn't matter how much vaccine you have in your community because people will still be getting sick, unfortunately for some time and if they can't go to the hospital to be treated then we have prolonged pandemic on our hands," said Norman.

