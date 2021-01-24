City Councilman J.B. Smiley teams up with Rapper Lil Baby to host Warm Wishes Coat Drive

The project will prepare students to take leadership roles in social justice advocacy.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis City Councilman J.B. Smiley teamed up with Atlanta native and music rapper Lil Baby to help keep people warm this winter.

Smiley and representatives for Lil Baby handed out hundreds of coats at MLK College Prep High School in Frayser Saturday morning.

Back in November, the Grammy nominated artist pledged $1,00,000 to people in need.

Councilman Smiley accepted his donation and says he's excited for the help bringing the Warm Wishes Coat Drive to the students of Memphis.

"For me this event is more than giving back its trying to connect the hip hop culture to the political culture," said Council J.B. Smiley. "What I want the young people to see is in order to engage local leaders just like the hip hop artist and when they do they will have a more engaged community we have a more informed community."

The Warm Wishes Coat Drive will serve as the kickoff event for our Dr. Martin Luther Jr. social justice initiative.