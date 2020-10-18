City councilwoman hosts District #3 neighborhood clean-up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday volunteers joined City Council chairwoman Patrice Robinson for a District #3 neighborhood clean-up.
The massive clean-up started on Oakwood in Whitehaven and moved through areas of Hickory Hill and Oakhaven.
Robinson spoke with Local 24 News on why it’s important to keep these areas kept up.
“We want businesses to move to our community,” said Councilwoman Patrice Robinson. “To do so you have to have a clean community, a welcoming community. It’s just like going into the living room of your house. That’s a place that you normally keep sacred and clean so when you have guests they feel welcome.”
She also announced the Whitehaven neighborhood they cleaned up will be getting a skycop camera.