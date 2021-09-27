City unveils "Memphis Parks" brand, inaugural Parks Appreciation Weekend

The new Memphis Parks website has amenities, programs, pictures and wayfinding for the City's 5,600 acres and over 150 parks.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis' Parks & Neighborhood Division has announced its new brand identity of "Memphis Parks", along with an inaugural "Memphis Parks Appreciation Weekend" set for the second weekend of October.

“Today we celebrate not just the advancements but the tremendous assets that exist for Memphians to enjoy every single day,” said Mayor Jim Strickland. “These are your parks. I’m proud to officially proclaim the second weekend of October—which coincides with fall break—as a recurring annual Memphis Parks Appreciation Weekend to celebrate and cherish our shared spaces and assets."

According to the city, the new Memphis Parks website — memphisparks.com — has amenities, programs, pictures and wayfinding for the City's 5,600 acres and over 150 parks. The site allows visitors to navigate and filter their desired destination by neighborhood, amenity and activity.

“When I began my role as Director one year ago, it quickly became clear to me that the evolution and advancement of our parks system did not parallel our communications and community engagement efforts,” said Nick Walker, Director of Memphis Parks. “There is a general lack of awareness regarding the vast amount of resources available to our community through our parks and public spaces, and we needed to be more proactive.

Whether you’re looking for your nearest community center, the newest tennis court, or a weekend destination with the family in a new neighborhood, let us be your guide.



Visit https://t.co/9hFsIPrxwx and find your next adventure. pic.twitter.com/anIzKsKmHb — Memphis Parks (@MEM_Parks) September 27, 2021

“Our parks are not just available — they are an active invitation,” continued Walker. “Our new communications strategy is driven to do exactly that.”

Memphis Parks Appreciation Weekend is an open invite for Memphians to explore, share and reflect upon their favorite park(s) in town during the weekend of October 8-10.

For more information on Memphis Parks Appreciation Weekend, click here.