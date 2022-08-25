What improvements Tigers fans can expect this season at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Improvements have been made to concessions, security, entry, public spaces, and the parking lot.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The City of Memphis said Thursday it has invested $2 million for upgrades and improvements to Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium for the upcoming 2022 football season.

The city said fans will notice new security upgrades, expediated entry points with new ticket scanning pedestals, and improvements to concessions. They also said the parking lot will be repaired, re-striped, and renumbered, and the stadium will be pressure-washed in all public spaces. There’s also new state-of-the-art Astroturf which was installed in June, and repainting has been done throughout the stadium.

There will also be new high-definition TVs in the premium areas, and a new cell phone service system by ATT. Concessions are cashless, but accept Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

As far as security, everyone will undergo screening with handheld devices at all entry points, and clear bags are still required.

“We want our football fans in Memphis to have the best experience possible when they go and watch a game,” Mayor Jim Strickland said in a news release. “We’re proud of the investments we’ve made to the field and proud to have Simmons Bank as the stadium sponsor.”

“Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium represents a critical element to the renaissance project taking place surrounding this area and many others across the city,” George A. Makris, Jr., chairman and CEO of Simmons Bank, said. “We are very proud of our partnership with the City of Memphis and the investments that have been made to improve the fan experience and to ensure the future of the stadium that serves as a tribute to our veterans.”

