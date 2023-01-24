How do you get updates from the City of Memphis? Take this survey to let leaders know

The City Communications Division said the survey will help it better identify the preferred communication channels and interests of folks in Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is asking residents to take part in a survey on how it should share news and updates with the public.

In a release, the city said, “When it comes to getting the word out about what is happening at the City of Memphis–whether it is public safety, solid waste, public works or another City of Memphis entity–it is vital to connect to residents with information that is relevant and timely.

Input from Memphians not only matters, it is invaluable. Disseminating information is one part of the communication equation. Proactive and transparent outreach can help build community trust, which leads to more community engagement.

Communication is core to municipal government. Engaging with the Memphis community allows for a more inclusive and collaborative approach to government in which every voice has the opportunity to be heard.”

The city said the survey is eight questions and can be taken anonymously. Find it at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ResidentSurvey2023.