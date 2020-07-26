x
Police arrest City of Memphis employee for drug possession

Cheryl Pitchford is due in court Tuesday

A Memphis solid wast worker is in jail on a $400,000 bond after officers say they caught her with Fentanyl. 

Memphis Police officers stopped Cheryl Pitchford Wednesday night for making an illegal U-turn in Midtown near the corner of Springdale and Vollentine. 

Credit: MPD
Source:MPD (Cheryl Pitchford)

Police say she argued with the officers and told them she worked for the City of Memphis. 

Officers called a female officer to the scene who patted her down and found a large package of drugs hidden next to her thigh.  They also found $1,000. 

Pitchford has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to manufacture. 

She is expected in court Tuesday. 