Police arrest City of Memphis employee for drug possession

Cheryl Pitchford is due in court Tuesday

A Memphis solid wast worker is in jail on a $400,000 bond after officers say they caught her with Fentanyl.

Memphis Police officers stopped Cheryl Pitchford Wednesday night for making an illegal U-turn in Midtown near the corner of Springdale and Vollentine.

Police say she argued with the officers and told them she worked for the City of Memphis.

Officers called a female officer to the scene who patted her down and found a large package of drugs hidden next to her thigh. They also found $1,000.

Pitchford has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to manufacture.