City of Memphis holds off on presentation detailing how federal money can/should be spent to address local violent crime

New federal guidelines out in recent days reason for delay in that proposal until council's next meeting in early August.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Tuesday morning, those with the city of Memphis said they aren't quite ready to lay out specific ideas of how to spend tens of millions of dollars available from Washington to address local violent crime.

The city has about $63 million available in the coming years from the American Rescue Plan Act - or ARPA - approved by Congress.

Last month, we told you that money can go to things such as hiring and more Memphis Police officers, covering overtime on the beat and adding more crime prevention mentors.

Late last week came the release of new federal guidelines and specifics of what can be spent.

That's why a planned presentation to the Memphis City Council breaking down where to spend that crime fighting money will be put off another two weeks.

"The good news is we do have some resources to invest in things like public safety, young people and help in the community, also to help replace revenue for the city and make sure we continue to provide good service to the citizens, so more information to follow," City of Memphis Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen said.

The Memphis City Council could also make tweaks to what money goes where to combat violent crime.