City of Memphis job fair scheduled for June 12

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The City of Memphis, Councilman JB Smiley, Jr., and Martavius Jones will partner to host a job fair to fill dozens of open positions.

The job fair will be held on Saturday, June 12 at Gaston Community Center, 1048 S. Third St., from 9am-3pm.

The job fair will be open to the public, with representatives from various City of Memphis divisions present to answer questions and provide information and interview opportunities for prospective job candidates.

Those who are interested can visit the City of Memphis website to view available job opportunities and apply.

The City is currently hiring for both full-time and part-time positions, including CDL drivers, equipment operators, and mechanics (automotive and maintenance). You are encouraged to bring copies of your resume.