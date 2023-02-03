City of Memphis launches alert system

Those who wish to sign up can visit memphisalerts.com for more information.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Texts, landline calls and emails can now be sent to those in the city of Memphis who would like updates about important community news as well as emergencies.

The City of Memphis has launched a new emergency alert program enabling those who work for the city to give out "critical information quickly in a variety of situations."

The new alert system arrives in the wake of a shooting killing one and critically injuring one police officer in the Poplar-White Station library on Thursday.

In November, a DeSoto County Grand Jury indicted Memphis mass shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly on charges in that jurisdiction.