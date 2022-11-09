x
Did you get a text from the City of Memphis Mass Communication system? It’s not a scam

Several people in the ABC24 newsroom received the text, so we reached out to the city to find out what it is.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mass text sent to some City of Memphis residents raised questions early Wednesday evening.

The text was received by several people in the ABC24 newsroom. It said, “This is a test from the City of Memphis Mass Communication system that will contact you during… Reply with Yes to confirm receipt or…” and provided a link.

We reached out to the city for more information about the text.

A spokesperson responded, "In an effort to serve you better and notify you in times of emergency, the City of Memphis conducted a test today from our Mass Communication system. This is only a test."

A new alert system has been in the works for Shelby County following the mass shooting spree that killed three people and injured three others.

