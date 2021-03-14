City of Memphis opens vaccination pop-up pod site in Hickory Hill

Saturday's success shows people who may have trust issues with getting the vaccine are more willing to get their shots if their neighborhood church encourages it.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Need a shot? A successful pop-up vaccine site in Hickory Hill shows churches helping underserved communities.

The idea of having mobile pop-up sites are for getting shots into the arms seems to be working. Local 24 News saw hundreds of people getting in line Saturday at the latest site in Hickory Hill at the Greater Community Temple Church.

These vaccination events are intended to give shots to Memphis's most underserved communities.

"There are so many people that are limited in their ability to get online and to have Wi-Fi access at the house," said Bishop Brandon Porter. "And so, to be able to drive up and do all of that registration right here on site, I think makes a whole lot more sense."