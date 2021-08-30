City of Memphis prepares for Hurricane Ida remnants

Flash flooding, high winds are the main concerns for the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the remnants of Hurricane Ida approaches the Mid-South, Memphis and neighboring cities are preparing and bracing for its impact.

With incoming rain, there's an increase chance of flash flooding. That's a main concern for the City of Memphis.

To prepare, city officials say crews are inspecting and clearing storm drains, inlets and checking essential areas to minimize street flooding.

Public Works encourages residents who have had water enter their homes in the past or have had build up on their property to take action now by clearing storm drains near their homes.

The city said storm equipment and crews will be on standby to respond to flooding-related emergencies.

High winds, spin up tornados are another concern. Be prepared to take cover and have electronics charged in the event of a power outage. Move cars from underneath trees in case of downed limbs.

Call 311 to report downed trees.