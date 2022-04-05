City of Memphis updates its efforts to combat illegal dumping and littering

Covert cameras, dumpster day events and Memphis Public Service Corps are part of an ongoing campaign to crack down on dumping and beautify the Bluff City.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday afternoon, those with the city of Memphis conceded the issue of illegal dumping is getting worse and outlined ways they're addressing the problem and holding illegal dumpers accountable.

We found one especially problematic dumping site at Tchulahoma Road and East Raines Road.

We saw trash left on both sides of the thoroughfare with everything from tires and trash to paint buckets and old furniture.

City of Memphis Public Works Director Robert Knecht said illegal dumping escalated in recent years as has enforcement.

More than 100 covert cameras are set up in undisclosed areas to catch illegal dumpers in the act, identify them on video and use that for arrests on either misdemeanor or felony charges.

The city is also looking to add on members to the Memphis Public Service Corps, a part-time position for those 18 and older who clean up litter and fix up blight across the Bluff City.

"We are working I think in a very systematic and strategic way to help and kind of combat the illegal dumping that has really, seriously affected us and is happening across the city," Knecht added.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, a large dumpster will be set up at Elvis Presley Boulevard and Shelby Drive to allow Memphians to safely and legally dispose of litter, clutter and trash for free.