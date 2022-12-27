City of Memphis winter break camps and public libraries closed or transferred due to winter weather

COM announced service center changes as MLGW works to respond to all water emergencies and restore water outages and low water pressure caused by winter weather.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis (COM) said public libraries and winter break camps offered by the city's Parks Division will be closed or transferred in response to the continued struggle to provide water resources, as residents and businesses still experience no water or low water pressure.

To view COM service center closures, click here.

According to the COM, Memphis Public Library locations at Whitehaven, Poplar-White Station, Randolph, and East Shelby will all be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Some COM winter break camp locations will be rerouted the city works to accommodate parents who have children enrolled at various camp locations offered by the city.

Winter beak camps at Bert Ferguson, Ed Rice, Dave Wells, and Hickory Hill will all be closed and rerouted to other camp locations.

Charles Powell, Lester and McFarland Camps will remain at their original facilities

Bert Ferguson Camp attendees have the option to attend North Frayser Community Center located at 2555 St. Elmo Ave. or McFarland Community Center, which is located at 4955 Cottonwood Rd.

The Ed Rice camp will be routed to North Frayser Community Center located at 2555 St. Elmo Ave.

Dave Wells Camp will be routed to Hollywood Community Center located at 1560 N. Hollywood St.

Hickory Hill Camp will be routed to McFarland Community Center located at 4955 Cottonwood Rd.

COM said parents affected by changes should receive an email if their child's camp location was closed or rerouted.