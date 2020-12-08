City Watch Alert canceled for 60-year-old man missing since Tuesday night

Police say James Cobb was last seen late Tuesday night.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 2:15 p.m. - Police say James Cobb has now been located. No further details were released.

1:45 p.m. - A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing 60-year-old man, last seen late Tuesday night.

Police say James Cobb is missing from his home in the 600 block of Pearce. They say he was last seen about 11:00 p.m. Tuesday, and was wearing a red, white, and black striped shirt and brown cargo shorts.

Cobb is 6’1” and about 180 pounds with brown eyes and a full beard.