City Watch Alert canceled for missing 1-year-old; police say he is with runaway mom

Police say the mother took off with the boy March 13th.
MEMPHIS, Tenn — UPDATE: The City Watch Alert has been canceled. The one-year-old has been found. Further details have not been released.

Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a missing one-year-old who they say is in the company of his runaway mother.

Police say Mya Guy left home March 13th with 1-year-old Caden Jones. They left from the 400 block of South Highland.

Caden has brown eyes and black hair. His weight is unknown. Details on mother Mya Guy were not released.

Anyone with information on Mya Guy and Caden Jones can call Memphis Police.

Caden Jones
Mya Guy

