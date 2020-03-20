City Watch Alert canceled for missing teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn — UPDATE: Memphis Police say the City Watch Alert has been canceled. Further details have not been released.
Memphis Police officers are searching for a teenager who may have been kidnapped Friday morning.
18-year-old Makalia Gardner, was last seen in the area of 2300 Elvis Presley or 3900 Mickey.
MPD says a family member of Makalia received a text message leading them to believe she may have been kidnapped. That same person later received a phone call from the Makalia saying she was in the back of an unknown colored van with tinted windows.
Makalia is 5'4", 135 pounds. She has her hair in a ponytail.
Anyone with information about Makalia should call the Memphis Police Department at (901) 528-CASH. Or you can submit a tip online.