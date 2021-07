Police said Shannon Fullwiley was at a store with his father in the 7500 block of Winchester Saturday afternoon.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing Memphis 12-year-old boy.

Police said Shannon Fullwiley was at a store with his father in the 7500 block of Winchester Saturday afternoon. Investigators said his father was distracted, and Shannon wandered away.

Shannon is 5’3” tall and 98 pounds. He was wearing a red Nike cap, red hoodie, red and black joggers