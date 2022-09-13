x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

City Watch Alert issued for 18-year-old who hasn't returned home after going out with friends

MPD said Jasmine McIntosh was last seen Sept. 11, 2022, in the 200 block of Dixie Road, near New Horn Lake Road in southwest Memphis.
Credit: Memphis Police Department
Jasmine McIntosh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for an 18-year-old woman who they said went out with friends Sunday and never returned.

MPD said Jasmine McIntosh was last seen Sept. 11, 2022, in the 200 block of Dixie Road, near New Horn Lake Road in southwest Memphis.

Investigators said McIntosh left her home to go out with friends and hasn’t returned home.

She is 5’3” tall and about 160 pounds with straight brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.

RELATED: City Watch Alert issued for missing 70-year-old Memphis man

RELATED: Missing teen last seen at Cordova High has been found

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Prosecutors, defense agree to not speak publicly about Memphis shooting spree case

Before You Leave, Check This Out