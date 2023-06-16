City Watch Alert issued for missing boy & grandmother who never returned from trip to library

MPD said Jayceon Lee and his grandmother Mae Newson were dropped off by a family member at a bus stop in the 2300 block of Elvis Presley Blvd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a missing boy and his grandmother were headed to a library Thursday and never returned.

MPD said Jayceon Lee and his grandmother Mae Newson were dropped off by a family member at a bus stop in the 2300 block of Elvis Presley Blvd. about 8:15 a.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023. They were headed to the library at Poplar and Tillman.

Lee is 4’ tall and 50 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black Nike shirt, black shorts, and black Puma sneakers.

Newson is 5’2” tall and 150 lbs., and was last seen wearing a white tank top, white and gray stretch pants, and a black jacket. MPD said she is in need of medication.