MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a missing 19-year-old woman.

Investigators said Tynesha Noshay McWright was last seen leaving her home in the 1700 block of S. Orleans Street in an unknown vehicle about 5:00 p.m. Monday.

McWright is 5’5” tall and about 150 pounds with black medium-length hair. She was wearing a white t-shirt when last seen.