MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are issuing a City Watch Alert for an elderly man who went missing Wednesday.

78-year-old Raymond Crumb Sr. was last seen about 7:30 a.m. October 6, 2021, at his home in the 400 block of East Norwood.

Crumb is 5’8", 150 lbs., and was last seen wearing a tan long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black boots