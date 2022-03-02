City Watch Alert issued for man who walked away from care home

Memphis Police said A.C. Dunlap walked away from the home in the 100 block of Breedlove Wednesday about 11 a.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing Memphis man who walked away from his care home.

Memphis Police said A.C. Dunlap walked away from the home in the 100 block of Breedlove Wednesday about 11 a.m. He had been at the home since Jan. 25, 2022.

Investigators said Dunlap suffers from dementia and seizures.

He is 6’ tall and about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a large blue T-shirt, grey jogging pants, and grey New Balance shoes.