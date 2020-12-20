City Watch Alert issued for missing 12-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a missing boy in the Midtown area.
Officers say 12-year-old Marvin Cunningham was last seen just before 6 p.m. Saturday with his caretaker. He was going to get a haircut in the area of Belvedere and Poplar.
Cunningham stepped outside to make a phone call and has not been seen since.
Memphis Police believe he could be in danger.
Officers describe Cunningham as a black male 5'5" and 90 pounds. He was last seen on foot in a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants, and white tennis shoes.
If you have any information on Cunningham, you are asked to call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.