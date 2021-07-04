City Watch Alert issued for missing 19-year-old man

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a missing 19-year-old man who left his care facility.
Police said Dontay Battle has the mental capacity of a 6-year-old and is prone to seizures without his medication.
He was reported missing from his care facility in the 600 block of Gookin Place about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. That’s near Southern and Highland in the University of Memphis area.
Battle is 5’9” tall and 210 pounds, with a shaven head and clean shaven face. He was wearing a blue shirt, blue pants, and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Memphis Police at 901-545-COPS.