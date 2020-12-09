City Watch Alert issued for missing 30-year-old man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch Alert for 30-year-old Brandon Owens.
Owens was last seen Friday around 8 p.m. when he was released from Alliance Healthcare. He left the facility on foot in an unknown direction.
Several of his personal items have been found near the Mississippi River in Martyr Park.
He is described as 5'9", 155 pounds, very slim build, red hair, green eyes, full beard and fair complexion. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with khaki shorts.
If you have information about Brandon Owens, please call (901) 636-4479.