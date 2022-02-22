x
Local News

City Watch Alert issued for missing 61-year-old Memphis man

If you see Gregory Meyer, call the Memphis Police Department at (901) 545-2677.
Credit: Memphis Police Department
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you seen Gregory Meyer?

The Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch Alert for 61-year-old Meyer who was last seen Monday afternoon.

MPD said officers received a call from Meyer's wife who said she last saw him when he was leaving their home near Shelby Farms to go get a COVID test.  Since that time she has not heard from him.

Meyer is 5' 6", 185 pounds and has gray hair.  He drives a 2004 black Toyota 4-Runner with Tennessee license plate 0MG 341.

