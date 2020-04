Memphis Police are looking for Raymond McBride.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch Alert has been issued by Memphis Police for 64-year-old Raymond McBride.

McBride was last seen on April 3 at 1:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Walnut Grove.

Just prior to his disappearance, he was seen acting confused and paranoid. According to MPD, he may be suffering from an undiagnosed mental disorder.

McBride is 5'10", 205 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.