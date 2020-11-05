Have you seen this missing man?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch Alert for 59-year-old Bobbie Wilson.
Wilson was last seen by his caregiver Saturday morning around 8:00 in the 3900 block of Wales Ave.
Wilson is approximately 6'2", 145 pounds, brown eyes with partially gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and white striped button down shirt with blue shorts. Mr. Wilson is in need of medication, which he is required to take daily.
If you have seen Bobbie Wilson or have information about him, call MPD at (901) 545-2677.