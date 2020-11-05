Have you seen this missing man?

City Watch Alert has been issued for Bobbie Wilson. He was last seen Saturday morning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch Alert for 59-year-old Bobbie Wilson.

Wilson was last seen by his caregiver Saturday morning around 8:00 in the 3900 block of Wales Ave.

Wilson is approximately 6'2", 145 pounds, brown eyes with partially gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and white striped button down shirt with blue shorts. Mr. Wilson is in need of medication, which he is required to take daily.