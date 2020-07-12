City Watch Alert issued for missing endangered Whitehaven woman

Anyone with information is asked to call the Memphis Police Department 901-545-2677.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for your help to find a missing woman.

Police issued a City Watch Alert for 18-year-old Ameerah Parchman, who they said was last seen leaving her home in the 4100 block of Marty in Whitehaven, in a black Ford Fiesta with a temporary tag and hail damage.

Parchman suffers from mental disorders which require daily medication.

She is 5'5", 140 pounds, last seen wearing a black bonnet, brown pink/gray pajama pants and UGG boots.