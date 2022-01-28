City Watch Alert issued for missing Memphis runaway

The Parkway Village teen was taken to school Friday morning but never went to class

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch alert for 17-year-old Parkway Village teen.

Jocelyn Delgato from the 4300 block of Sheffield Avenue, about 5 miles south of the Memphis Botanic Gardens, was dropped off at school by her mother but never made it to class.

Delgato has been diagnosed with mental issues that require medication including epilepsy and PTSD.

She is 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has brown eyes and pink/blue hair.

If anyone has seen Jocelyn or knows where she is, please call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.