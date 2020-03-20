City Watch Alert issued for missing teen believed to be kidnapped

MPD searching for 18-year-old who may have been kidnapped early Friday morning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police officers are searching for a teenager who may have been kidnapped Friday morning.

18-year-old Makalia Gardner, was last seen in the area of 2300 Elvis Presley or 3900 Mickey.

MPD says a family member of Makalia received a text message leading them to believe she may have been kidnapped. That same person later received a phone call from the Makalia saying she was in the back of an unknown colored van with tinted windows.

Makalia is 5'4", 135 pounds. She has her hair in a ponytail.