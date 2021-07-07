City Watch Alert issued for two brothers who disappeared from a Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for two brothers who disappeared from a hotel early Thursday morning.
Police said 13-year-old Jamarion Jordan and 7-year-old Jamarius Jordan left the Quality Inn in the 4400 block of Crump Road about 1:30 a.m. Police said the two were in black Chevrolet Malibu with no tag information. Police did not say who was driving the Malibu.
Anyone with information on where Jamarion and Jamarius Jordan can be found, call Memphis Police at 901-545-COPS.