City Watch Alert issued for woman who has been missing since Mid-October from Midtown Memphis

Anyone with information is asked to call the Memphis Police Department 901-545-2677.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are asking for your help to find a missing woman.

Police issued a City Watch Alert for Barbara Lester, who they said was last seen on October 17 in the 900 block of North Avalon Street, not far from the Memphis Zoo and Poplar Ave in Midtown Memphis.

Lester is about 5’5” tall and 165 pounds with black hair. She suffers from a previous brain injury which affects her cognitive thinking. Lester left home on foot and has not returned. She is believed to be in the area of Shelby Farms or Shelby Forest camp grounds.