City Watch Alert issued for Memphis woman missing since December

Chastity Chairs was last seen December 29, 2020, when she left her home in the 800 block of Inez Street to go to the store.
Credit: Memphis Police Department
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for your help finding a woman who has been missing since just after Christmas.

Chastity Chairs was last seen December 29, 2020, when she left her home in the 800 block of Inez Street to go to the store. She never returned. Police said she has a mental condition that needs medication but hasn’t taken it for months.

Chairs is 34-years-old, 5’3” tall and about 213 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Memphis Police Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479. Or call 901-545-2677.

Credit: Memphis Police Department
